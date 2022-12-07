Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Shares Up 33.2%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 33.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

