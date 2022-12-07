MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.33.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $284.12. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,759. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.