MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.04. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
MKTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.
In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,330.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
