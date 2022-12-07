MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.04. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

MarketWise Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,330.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

