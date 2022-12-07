Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after acquiring an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.73. 19,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

