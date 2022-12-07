Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.67

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and traded as high as $115.97. Marubeni shares last traded at $111.81, with a volume of 3,939 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

