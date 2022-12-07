Mask Network Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $232.25 million and approximately $131.82 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00020237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

