Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Up 3%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maverix Metals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

