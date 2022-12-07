MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MEI Pharma to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 33.5 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.26 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

