Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.50. 95,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,032,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,229 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,040 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

