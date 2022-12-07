Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.04. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
