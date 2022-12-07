MELD Price Hits $0.0187 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. MELD has a market cap of $40.16 million and $815,820.02 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MELD has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $938.29 or 0.05575849 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00496703 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.63 or 0.29948320 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,004,185 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01915967 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $579,552.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

