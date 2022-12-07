MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 5.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.29% of MercadoLibre worth $91,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $842.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

