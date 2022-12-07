MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $78.74 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.88 or 0.00106090 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $78.74 million and $2.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010856 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00236773 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003745 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

