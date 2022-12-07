MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3,664.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.24% of MetLife worth $123,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in MetLife by 33.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 66,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.