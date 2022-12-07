Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.47. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 5,683 shares changing hands.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas H. Decker acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,805. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.