Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.47. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 5,683 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Decker acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,805. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
