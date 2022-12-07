MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading Up 3.9%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 54,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,406,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.