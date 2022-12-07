Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.44. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 12,500 shares.
Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.
