Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,289,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,305,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.11% of Micron Technology worth $2,503,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 871.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 345.0% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 453,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 351,307 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 275,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 60.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 561,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 210,496 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 312,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,024,595. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

