MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 8.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $190.10 and last traded at $190.10. Approximately 50,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 694,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.94.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.13.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

