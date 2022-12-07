Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 2.2%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 44,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$25.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

