Millennium Management LLC Buys 10,829,364 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 29,126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Southwestern Energy worth $67,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 501.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,131,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.