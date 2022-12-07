Millennium Management LLC Has $71.25 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Franco-Nevada worth $71,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $2,934,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.55. 14,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

