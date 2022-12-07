Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 312.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $78,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FERG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $183.67.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($108.89) to GBX 9,500 ($115.84) in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,284.36.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.