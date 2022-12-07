Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.