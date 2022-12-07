Mina Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003242 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $417.95 million and $8.20 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.66 or 0.29923508 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 765,797,699 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 765,079,114.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56321686 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,958,955.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

