Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Trading Down 6.1%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 356,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 385,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

