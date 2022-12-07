Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $91.30 and last traded at $91.62. 4,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,052,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

Specifically, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 30.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

