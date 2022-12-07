Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $468.56

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $468.56 and traded as high as $586.59. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $559.77, with a volume of 1,445 shares.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.26 and a 200 day moving average of $469.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

