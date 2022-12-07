Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

