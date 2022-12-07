Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
MBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
