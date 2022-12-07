Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,661 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $87,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,670. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

