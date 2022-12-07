Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,220 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global comprises about 2.4% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $30,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.49. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

