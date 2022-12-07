monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 6.1%

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.36 and last traded at $104.99. 1,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 672,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

monday.com Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.