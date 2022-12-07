monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 6.1%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.36 and last traded at $104.99. 1,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 672,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.98.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.
monday.com Trading Up 5.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
