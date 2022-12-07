MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.96

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1862496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
Separately, StockNews.com raised MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
