Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.74

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.74 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 2098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

