Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

