Moonbeam Trading Up 19.7% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $196.88 million and $11.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00078777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 460,575,722 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.