Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.