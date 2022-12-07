Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739 over the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 24.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 199.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading

