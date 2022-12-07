Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.17). 40,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 47,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mpac Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1,130.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.57.

Insider Activity at Mpac Group

About Mpac Group

In other news, insider Matthew Taylor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,704.43).

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Further Reading

