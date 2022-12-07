MUSE ENT NFT Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.94 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $152.94 million and approximately $4,099.84 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $938.16 or 0.05561558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00495209 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.58 or 0.29863587 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.21000157 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,321.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

