Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 6,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.