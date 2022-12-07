Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,795 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,827 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

