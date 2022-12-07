Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 9,023 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,617. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

