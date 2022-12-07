Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 514 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.43. 31,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

