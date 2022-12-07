Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 9,105 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. 10,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.