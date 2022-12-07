Nano Achieves Market Cap of $101.84 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $101.84 million and $2.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,825.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00453807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00851483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00110944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00646829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00242537 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

