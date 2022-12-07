National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.17% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 1.8 %

NESR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,518. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

