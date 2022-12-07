Navcoin Trading Down 12.6% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $163.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00221291 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00043676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,011,403 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

