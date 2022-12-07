NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772,397 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 219.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 512,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8,032.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,590. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.86.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.