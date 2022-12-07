New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. 644,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

